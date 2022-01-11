Skip to Content
California lawmakers debate universal health care proposal

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are set to debate whether to create the nation’s first universal health care system. A bill to establish the system and set its rules faces a state Assembly hearing on Tuesday. A separate bill that would lay out how to pay for the coverage will be heard by lawmakers at a later date. The first bill must pass the state Assembly by Jan. 31 to have a chance of approval this year. The bill to establish a payment method for the coverage would increase taxes on some wealthier people and larger businesses. Voters would have to approve the payment plan before it could become law.

The Associated Press

