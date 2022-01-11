Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:24 am

Barstow firefighter dies a month after injury at crash site

MGN

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Southern California firefighter who died more than a month after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene. Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink died on Jan. 9 from injuries suffered Dec. 5 when he was struck while providing care for victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow. He was 56 years old and had worked for the fire district since 1990.  

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content