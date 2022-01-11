Barstow firefighter dies a month after injury at crash site

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Southern California firefighter who died more than a month after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene. Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink died on Jan. 9 from injuries suffered Dec. 5 when he was struck while providing care for victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow. He was 56 years old and had worked for the fire district since 1990.