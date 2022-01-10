Take-Two buys Zynga in $12.7B deal, carving out gaming space

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, is buying Zynga, maker of FarmVille and Words With Friends, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would bring together Take-Two, a powerhouse in console gaming, with a mobile gaming company more focused on phones and tablets. Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga outstanding stock at closing.