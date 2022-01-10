San Diego police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pulled gun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have shot and killed a robbery suspect they said he pulled a gun during a confrontation in an alley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday after police answered a report that a man with a knife had robbed a liquor store. Police say moments later, police spotted a possible suspect in an alley about a block away and three officers opened fire when the man pulled a gun. He died at the scene. The officer’s weren’t hurt. The San Diego Union-Tribune says it’s the first on-duty police shooting this year. Four people were shot by police last year. Two of them died.