Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:30 pm

Bob Falkenburg, tennis star who gave Brazil fast food, dies

MGN

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

Robert “Bob” Falkenburg, who won the 1948 Wimbledon men’s singles final at age 22, has died. He was 95. Falkenburg’s daughter tells The Associated Press that he passed away from natural causes last week at his home in Santa Ynez, California. Falkenburg also won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles during the amateur era of tennis. He was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1974. Later Falkenburg founded a series of fast-food and ice cream shops in Brazil called Bob’s.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content