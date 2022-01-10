Authorities kill knife-wielding man in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed Monday as he charged law enforcement officers with a knife in a Rancho Cucamonga store parking lot. San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials says deputies were helping the Marshals Service make the arrest. The authorities saw the man in a car in the Bass Pro Shops parking lot. Authorities say the man at first refused to leave the car, then got out with a knife and charged, leading to the shooting. His name or why he was wanted haven’t been released.