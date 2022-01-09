Morant’s dazzling block lifts Grizzlies to 9th straight win

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, getting 16 points and a breathtaking block from Ja Morant in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Desmond Bane had 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 and Memphis won for the 12th time in 13 road games. Morant’s block came in the first quarter, when he soared from behind Avery Bradley as he tried for a layup, caught the ball with both hands and smacked it off the glass about halfway up the backboard. Morant also threw down an alley-oop dunk off a lob from Bane in the third quarter.