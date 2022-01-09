Man arrested after fatal stabbing at California skatepark

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing two men, one fatally, at a Southern California skatepark. Both victims were hospitalized with stab wounds to the chest following a fight Wednesday night at Centennial Skatepark in Santa Ana. The Orange County register reports one man, Jose Merlan, of Santa Ana, later died. Officials didn’t immediately release the condition of the other victim, who was not named. Investigators identified the suspect through surveillance video and witness interviews. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. What led up to the fight was not immediately known.