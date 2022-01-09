Klay Thompson has 17 points in return, Warriors beat Cavs

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 2 1/2 years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82. Thompson was 7 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes. Stephen Curry had 29 points to help the Warriors snap a two-game losing streak and tie Phoenix for the NBA lead. Thompson hadn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto. While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging on his own in November 2020.