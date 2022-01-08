Hoppe returns for Mallorca 2 months after thigh injury

By The Associated Press

American forward Matthew Hoppe returned from an injury layoff of more than two months, entering in the 74th minute of Mallorca’s 2-0 loss at Levante in the Spanish league. The 20-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, had not played for Mallorca since Sept. 22 and had not appeared in a match since the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Oct. 13. He injured his right thigh in training with Mallorca on Nov. 6. Hoppe has played in three matches for Mallorca this season since joining from from Germany’s Schalke.