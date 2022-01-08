Campbell scores 17, No. 5 UCLA pulls away to beat Cal 60-52

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Johnny Juzang made a clutch 3-pointer late despite his worst shooting performance of the season, and No. 5 UCLA beat California 60-52 on Saturday night. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points as the 10-1 Bruins made a victorious return to conference play after missing nearly a month due to COVID issues. Juzang had reached double figures in 17 consecutive games dating to last season, but finished Saturday with nine points. Andre Kelly had 22 points and six rebounds for the 9-7 California Golden Bears. They’ve lost nine straight against their intrastate rivals.