Pandemic sidelines police, fire and teachers in California

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dramatic surge in coronavirus cases has sidelined about 800 Los Angeles city police and firefighters and led to slightly longer ambulance and fire response times. That’s adding to concerns about shortages of critical staff including health care workers. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that more than 500 LAPD personnel and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19. He said measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the public. California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas, threatening to overwhelm hospitals saddled with absences.