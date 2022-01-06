Skip to Content
AP California
California Democrats revive universal health care bill

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a plan for what could be the nation’s first universal health care system. Democratic state Assemblyman Ash Kalra introduced a universal health care bill last year. But the bill stalled because there was no plan to pay for it. Kalra on Thursday unveiled a second bill that would raise taxes on some businesses and individuals to pay for it. Democratic leaders then scheduled a hearing on Kalra’s first bill for next week. A coalition of doctors and hospitals oppose the bill because they say it would cost too much and restrict choice. Kalra says health care is already too expensive.

The Associated Press

