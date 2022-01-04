Will Elizabeth Holmes’ conviction sober up Silicon Valley?

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could do more than just send a once-celebrated billionaire to prison for years. It could also deliver a sobering message to a Silicon Valley culture that often gets lost in its own hubris and swagger. But for that change to happen, it will require entrepreneurs to turn down the hype and startup investors on the look-out for their next big windfall to become more skeptical about the ambitious pitches they’re hearing. And that will likely be a difficult combination to difficult, despite whatever chilling effect the outcome of Holmes’ high-profile trial has on Silicon Valley’s collective mindset.