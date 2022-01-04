Skip to Content
AP California
California officer shoots police K-9 after dog attacks him

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a central California police officer fatally shot a K-9 officer on Tuesday after the dog bit him while he was taking the animal to be euthanized. Odin, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, had worked for the Fresno Police Department for three years. The dog was taken out of service in October after suddenly attacking and seriously injuring his partner. A veterinarian who examined the K-9 said Odin may have suffered from a neurological issue. After months of evaluations, authorities decided Odin needed to be euthanized for the safety of officers and the public.

The Associated Press

