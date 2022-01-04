Bail hearing set for 2 held in 2 Las Vegas holiday killings

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge will decide next week whether to grant bail to two men facing felony murder charges in the shooting deaths of two people during what police said were a series of New Year’s Eve robberies. The two men, ages 18 and 20, have been charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the fatal shooting of a Hawaii woman during a purse-snatching in a shopping mall parking garage and the killing of a man in his 50s in a hotel-casino parking area. Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia’s decision to schedule a bail hearing for Jan. 10 gives prosecutors time to decide whether to upgrade charges.