More beaches reopen after Southern California sewage spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — More Southern California beaches have been reopening after a large sewage spill shut off large segment of the coastline before New Year’s Day. Orange County’s health care agency on Monday lifted closures for Seal Beach and Sunset Beach once testing showed the water quality was acceptable. Los Angeles County health officials also reopened some beaches. Beaches in Long Beach remained closed. Officials said a sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson, discharging roughly 8.5 million gallons of sewage into a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor. The cause was under investigation.