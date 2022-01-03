Jordan Poole scores 32 points off bench, Warriors beat Heat

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points, six rebounds and a key driving dunk with 4:34 remaining on a quiet night for Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors held off the undermanned Miami Heat 115-108.Heat star Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with 3:14 left in the third quarter after hurting his right ankle going down awkwardly, leaving coach Erik Spoelstra with a worried look on his face given his team’s already depleted roster. Butler had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.Curry had a season-low nine points.