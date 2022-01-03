Skip to Content
California man sentenced for 21 Trader Joe’s robberies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who robbed or tried to rob 21 Trader Joe’s grocery stores throughout Southern California has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. Gregory Johnson was sentenced Monday for a string of holdups last year in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the attempted robberies of two stores in Ventura and Riverside counties. Prosecutors say Johnson already had a 2000 conviction for a Trader Joe’s holdup and received a 12-year sentence. He and his son were arrested for the 2020 robberies after a witness supplied the license plate of their getaway car. Johnson’s son was sentenced last month to two years prison.

