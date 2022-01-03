Bob Halloran, former Las Vegas sports executive, dies at 87

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — A former sportscaster for CBS Sports who later organized major boxing events as an executive in Las Vegas has died. Bob Halloran died of natural causes at his home in Rancho Mirage, California. That’s according to his nephew Michael Halloran. Bob Halloran began his sportscasting career in 1962 at the CBS affiliate in Miami. In 1970, he moved to CBS Sports in New York, where he covered a variety of sports, including boxing and golf. Halloran left television in 1978 and moved to Las Vegas as an executive with Caesar’s World. He organized many fights featuring Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya and others. Halloran was 87.