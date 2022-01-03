Authorities: Police shoot man after he stabs K-9

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers shot and wounded a man in California’s San Joaquin Valley after he repeatedly stabbed a law enforcement dog. Authorities say Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Mata suffered life-threatening wounds and is in critical condition. He had been wanted on suspicion of multiple felonies, including domestic violence and weapons charges. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says officers from the Fresno Police Department went to pick up Mata around 5 p.m. Sunday following an hours-long standoff with police the day before. Mata got into an “altercation” with officers on Sunday and fled. He allegedly stabbed the dog multiple times before two Fresno police officers opened fire.