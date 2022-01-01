No. 7 Ohio State beats No. 10 Utah 48-45 in wild Rose Bowl

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud capped his record-setting offensive day by leading a 56-yard drive ending in Noah Ruggles’ 19-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 10 Utah 48-45 on Saturday night in the wild 108th edition of the Rose Bowl. Stroud passed for a school-record 573 yards and a record-tying six touchdowns for the Buckeyes (11-2). Stroud’s yards passing and touchdowns both are Rose Bowl records. Ohio State still had to rally from 10 points down late in the third quarter to get past the Pac-12 champion Utes (10-4). Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the record for any FBS bowl game with 347 yards receiving, catching a school-record 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.