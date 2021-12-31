Garoppolo listed as doubtful for 49ers with injured thumb

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful this week because of a injured right thumb with rookie Trey Lance in line to get his second start. Garoppolo hurt his thumb last Thursday night in a 20-17 loss at Tennessee and didn’t practice this week as he tries to rest the thumb. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will test out the thumb this weekend to see if he’s able to play on Sunday when the Niners host the Houston Texans.