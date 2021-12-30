LA Kings snap Vancouver’s 7-game win streak under Boudreau

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the shootout, Jonathan Quick made 17 saves and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vancouver Canucks’ seven-game winning streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau with a 2-1 victory. Brendan Lemieux scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period for the Kings, who earned a point for the sixth time in eight games. Bo Horvat scored Vancouver’s tying goal with 7:54 left in regulation. Jaroslav Halák stopped 34 shots while carrying the Canucks for long stretches of his first start since Dec. 14. Vancouver lost for the first time since Boudreau debuted Dec. 6 with a 4-0 win over the Kings.