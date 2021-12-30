Diabetic who caused deadly crash had normal blood sugar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An autopsy has found that a diabetic woman who died and killed two others in a wrong-way crash on a San Diego-area freeway had normal blood sugar and wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says the June crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro was an accident. The crash killed 58-year-old Sandra Daniels. Her husband had speculated that she may have become disoriented from low blood sugar. The crash also killed two married San Diego police detectives, Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park.