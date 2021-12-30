Skip to Content
Body found in Napa River belongs to woman reported missing

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month. Crystal Lea McCarthy was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies found the 37-year-old’s body nine days later in the Napa River. The office says a cause of death is pending further testing and results will not be available for several weeks. Authorities say they continue to investigate surrounding McCarthy’s disappearance and gave no other information. 

