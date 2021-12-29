Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:29 pm

Victim of central California shark attack is identified

MGN

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — Family members say a man killed by a shark on Christmas Eve in central California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding before he was attacked. His uncle says 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield of Sacramento was visiting his mother for a family gathering when he hit the beach Friday. He died at the scene. Authorities say the shark likely was a great white. His uncle tells the San Luis Obispo Tribune that Butterfield had been working for his father in Sacramento and loved fishing, boogie boarding, and golfing.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content