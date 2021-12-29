California gets more snow, rain before New Year’s break

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More snow and rain is falling on California, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open Wednesday, but chain requirements are in effect in many areas. Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort reports 135 inches since Dec. 21. On the central coast, often-troubled Highway 1 is closed by a slide in San Luis Obispo County. In Southern California, residents have been urged to voluntarily leave three fire-scarred canyons in the Santa Ana Mountains in advance of the rain.