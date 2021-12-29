Skip to Content
49ers Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to play despite injured thumb

By JOSH DUBOW
Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery on his injured right thumb despite a chip of the bone and a torn ligament but it remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week. Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb on Wednesday in hopes  he would be able to play for the 49ers on Sunday against Houston when they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. 

