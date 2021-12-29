4 California plane crash victims were flight nurses, pilots

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Two flight nurses and two pilots have been identified as the four people killed this week when an airplane crashed and burned near San Diego. Acquaintances say nurses Tina Ward and Laurie Gentz were aboard the Learjet 35A that went down Monday evening while approaching Gillespie Field in El Cajon. The other two people aboard are identified by the medical examiner’s office as Douglas Grande and Julian Jorge Bugaj. All four worked for Aeromedevac Air Ambulance in El Cajon. The company says their loss has left “an indescribable void.” Weather reports say there was fog and mist at the time the plane went down. The crash is under federal investigation.