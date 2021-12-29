2 flight nurses among 4 dead in California plane crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Two flight nurses have been identified as among the four people killed this week when an airplane crashed and burned near San Diego. Acquaintances say Tina Ward and Laurie Gentz were aboard the Learjet 35A that went down Monday evening while approaching Gillespie Field in El Cajon. The other two people aboard haven’t been identified publicly but all four worked for Aeromedevac Air Ambulance in El Cajon. The company says their loss has left “an indescribable void.” Weather reports say there was fog and mist at the time the plane went down. The crash is under federal investigation.