Man sentenced for killing woman during political argument

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who shot and killed a woman holding her 2-year-old son during an argument over the 2016 presidential election has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. John McVoy Jr. of Corona was sentenced Monday after being convicted of murder for the January 2017 shooting. Prosecutors say he shot Victor Garcia at the man’s North Long Beach home after Garcia told him to leave because McVoy had voted for Hillary Clinton. Garcia was shot in the head and badly wounded. A second shot killed his wife, 33-year-old Susan Garcia. McVoy apologized in court and said he never meant to hurt anyone.