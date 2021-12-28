Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:30 am

Interstate still closed in snowy Sierra Nevada after storm

MGN

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The main highway from San Francisco to Reno remains closed for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada. Snow-choked Interstate 80 shut down Sunday from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California, although Caltrans said U.S. 50 reopened late Monday for vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive. At Donner Pass, a University of California, Berkeley laboratory has tallied a record snowfall for December, breaking a record set in 1970. Officials in both states extended avalanche warnings Tuesday for areas north and west of Lake Tahoe.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content