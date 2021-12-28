Skip to Content
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes left the court Tuesday without reaching a verdict after a fifth day of deliberations. Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. They completed Tuesday’s session without providing any clues about how far they are in their deliberations.

