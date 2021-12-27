California redistricting commission defends new state maps

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Members of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission are defending their months of sometimes chaotic work. Barring successful court challenges, their maps will govern congressional and legislative elections for the next 10 years. The maps they formally presented to California’s top elections official Monday form new jigsaw puzzles for 52 congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts, 80 Assembly districts and four Board of Equalization districts. That’s one short of the 53 congressional districts that existed under the previous maps. The maps reflect California’s growing Latino population. There are six more Assembly districts with a majority of Latino voters, four more Senate districts and six more congressional districts.