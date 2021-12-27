California police shoot man suspected of shooting bicyclist

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man suspected of shooting a bike rider in a Southern California beach city. Authorities say officers responding to reports of gunfire Monday in Huntington Beach immediately located the suspect and tried to apprehend him. Police say the man ignored commands and an officer opened fire. The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. Officials say a gun was recovered. The man on the bike who was shot was found a few blocks away. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators didn’t immediately identify the suspect or a possible motive for the initial shooting.