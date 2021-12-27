Baylor remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State to No. 10

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee. The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor. Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 and the Vols moved up five spots to No. 14. No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.