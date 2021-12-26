Equal pay appeal by US women soccer players set for March 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oral arguments in the appeal by American female soccer players seeking equal pay have been scheduled for March 7 in Pasadena, California, by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Players led by Alex Morgan sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March 2019. They contend they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared with what the men’s team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.