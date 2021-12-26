Elizabeth Holmes jury to being second week of deliberations

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn’t work. The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley since it began in early September. The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.