Baffert, Velazquez team for 3 wins at Santa Anita opener

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Kalypso rallied with a furlong to go and won the $300,000 La Brea Stakes by 4 3/4 lengths at Santa Anita. That gave trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez their third win together on opening day of the track’s winter-spring meeting. Velazquez also won another race, giving him four wins on the card after relocating from the East Coast for the winter. Kalypso paid $19.60 to win at 8-1 odds in the Grade 1 race. Baffert and Velazquez also won the first and fourth races on the card at the Southern California track.

