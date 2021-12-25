LA police shoot, wound armed man on Christmas Eve

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and wounded an armed man in the San Fernando Valley. This comes a day after an officer fatally shot a 14-year-old girl when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. The man, whose name has not been released, was listed in critical condition after the Christmas Eve shooting. Friday’s shooting of the man in the San Fernando Valley marks the 37th time LAPD officers have shot people — 17 of them fatally, including the teenage girl and the assault suspect — in 2021.