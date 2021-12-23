Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters say winter storms that have killed at least two people will bring flooding threats, snow and bitter cold throughout much of the West through Christmas. An atmospheric river of moisture is prompting a wave of storms that could even bring a rare chance of snow to Seattle and Portland. On Thursday, two people died near San Francisco when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass. In the south, a mudslide was reported in a fire-scarred Orange County canyon that had been ordered evacuated but no injuries are reported. The Sierra Nevada could see up to 10 feet of snow and forecasters warned drivers of treacherous conditions.