US House shuffle continues with California districts in play

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Young Kim is running for reelection in a newly redrawn district in Southern California, the latest move by a House member following a reshaping of congressional districts finalized this week. The South Korean immigrant and former state legislator says she will run in the 40th District, which has a Republican tilt and was vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who plans to run in an Orange County coastal district that includes her hometown of Irvine. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel — also a South Korean immigrant — says she will run in an inland district with a large Asian population.