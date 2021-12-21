US seeks interest to build solar on public lands in West

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials are opening more than 140 square miles of public lands in western states to potential solar energy development as part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday published a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in three states – Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Officials under Democratic President Joe Biden are promoting renewable wind and solar power on public lands and offshore as a way to reduce fossil fuel emissions that are warming the planet. That marks a shift from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal, oil and gas.