Los Angeles County DA’s chief of staff arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief of staff for the Los Angeles County district attorney was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication earlier this month. The Los Angeles Times reports on Tuesday that 36-year-old Joseph Iniguez says his arrest was retaliation for filming his fiancé’s encounter with police at a drive-through restaurant in suburban Azusa. Iniguez serves as the chief of staff for George Gascón, who oversees the nation’s largest local prosecutorial office. Gascón’s office told the Times that they are aware of the incident and have “the utmost confidence” in Iniguez. Azusa police did not respond to the Times’ requests for comment.