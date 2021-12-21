Jury in Elizabeth Holmes’ case sends its first note to judge

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The high-profile trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes boils down to a single question: Did she cover up defects in her startup’s blood-testing technology to rip off investors while potentially endangering the lives of unwitting patients? Federal prosecutors charged Holmes, 37, with 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in 2018 after Theranos collapsed under the weight of her bogus boasts about its technological prowess.. While telling her own story on the stand, Holmes acknowledged making some bad decisions and other mistakes while insisting she never stopped believing Theranos was on the verge of transforming health care..