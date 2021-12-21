California says health care workers must get booster shots

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require health care workers to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure hospitals are prepared for a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the move Tuesday and plans to provide more details Wednesday. COVID-related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, although it’s faring better than many other states. Early studies say a booster shot offers the best chance at preventing infection but even without an extra dose, vaccination should offer strong protection against serious illness. Some 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated but that still leaves roughly 12 million people who haven’t been.