California requiring healthcare workers to get booster shots

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will require healthcare workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said in a press release Tuesday: “With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.” His office says California follows New Mexico in the new mandate. The most populous state already required all health care workers to be vaccinated by September, with exemptions for medical reasons or personal beliefs. His office would not say when the new requirement would take effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead, promising more details during an event Wednesday.