Long-serving California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard to retire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-serving California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard — the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress — will not seek re-election in her Los Angeles-area district. The decision by the 80-year-old Democratic congresswoman comes as her district appears headed for elimination, as part of California’s once-a-decade redrawing of congressional district boundaries to account for population shifts. Roybal-Allard was first elected in 1992. She is the daughter of the late Rep. Edward Roybal, who spent three decades in Congress and died in 2005. Roybal-Allard says in a statement that after three decades in Congress “the time has come for me to spend more time with my family.” 

