US water polo coaches returning for Paris Olympics

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. water polo coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic are staying on through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Krikorian is looking to lead the U.S. women to an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal. The 47-year-old Krikorian played at UCLA and coached the men’s and women’s teams for the Bruins before he was hired as U.S. coach in March 2009. Udovicic is hoping to build on the U.S. men’s sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Games. He was hired in 2013 after coaching Serbia to bronze at the London Olympics.